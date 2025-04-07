Bruce Drennan Says Rumored Browns QB Target Is Like Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most highly discussed teams in the NFL since the 2024 season ended.

Fans and analysts alike have been focused on the team’s efforts heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, also wondering what the team is going to do at quarterback.

Trading away Dorian Thompson-Robinson for Kenny Pickett was an unexpected move, but Pickett still isn’t expected to be the team’s starter moving forward.

That distinction remains to be seen, as the Browns have been in conversations surrounding multiple options, leaving no stone unturned in their quest to get back to relevancy.

One potential option for the Browns is Dak Prescott, someone that analyst Bruce Drennan has been banging the drum for over the past several weeks.

Drennan believes he could be a good fit for the organization, comparing him to Baker Mayfield, in a sense.

“Prescott’s the same thing as Mayfield, I think he’s more athletic,” Drennan said.

Is Dak Prescott a lateral move to Baker Mayfield? #Browns #DawgPound "Prescott's the same thing as Mayfield, I think he's more athletic." pic.twitter.com/MuSQklx8K6 — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) April 6, 2025

Mayfield, of course, had his ups and downs with the organization, but he’s turned out to be a solid starter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Drennan’s mind, Prescott is a slight upgrade from an athleticism standpoint, and could help the Browns moving forward.

There’s one major problem with Drennan’s thought on Prescott: the Dallas Cowboys recently signed him to a massive contract extension.

The Browns aren’t in a financial position to take on a contract like that, even for a player that could instantly transform their offense.

With that in mind, this potential signing is more of a dream scenario than anything, as it likely would not work for the Browns’ cap situation.

NEXT:

A New Betting Favorite Has Emerged To Go No. 2 To Browns