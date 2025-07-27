Shedeur Sanders Uses 3 Words To Describe Browns’ Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns’ training camp is underway.

Shedeur Sanders has reportedly turned plenty of heads.

And while he’s the only quarterback who hasn’t gotten any first-team reps yet, he’s still looking sharp and confident.

When asked about the team and what the experience has been like, the former Colorado star had a strong choice of words.

“I’m seeing greatness,” Sanders said.

Sanders has a lot to prove right now, perhaps more than anybody else in the league.

He and his camp pushed for him to be a first-round pick, and he was even in the mix to be the first player off the board at one point in the pre-draft process.

Instead, he wound up falling all the way to the fifth round and the No. 144 selection, with the Browns taking him after they had already taken a quarterback.

He will be put to the test, as he will have to prove that he’s resilient and mature enough to endure this situation.

But if history has shown something, it is that the Browns usually need more than two quarterbacks to get through a season, so he might get an opportunity to prove his thing at some point in the campaign.

