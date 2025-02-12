Bruce Drennan Sounds Off About Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

They haven’t said in so many words, but the Cleveland Browns are in the middle of a rebuild.

After selling the farm to acquire Deshaun Watson, who hasn’t worked out for a litany of reasons, they find themselves at a significant deficit at the quarterback position.

Having a strong quarterback is one of the keys to making it in this league, a position the Browns have lacked consistency at for years.

They are also about to face some struggles on the defensive side of the ball, as Myles Garrett’s trade request spells trouble for the organization.

Garrett was a No. 1 pick for the Browns, and he’s been nothing short of spectacular throughout his career.

While his statistics have been great, the Browns haven’t been able to capitalize on his success, and he’d like to use his skills on a winning team.

Bruce Drennan said as much in a recent segment of his show, agreeing with Garrett’s want and need to get out of town.

“How can anybody blame him?,” Drennan asked.

Do you blame Myles Garrett for wanting out? Bruce certainly doesn't! "How can anybody blame him?!?!" –@Bruce_Drennan pic.twitter.com/CMmH7L9UK0 — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) February 12, 2025

Browns fans like Drennan are torn about Garrett’s trade request.

On one hand, he’s been such an impactful player on the field and a great person to have in their community, so it would be tough to lose him.

On the other hand, Garrett is so well-liked, that fans want the best for him and to see him succeed with a new organization.

It doesn’t seem like anything is going to change his mind at this point, but if the Browns refuse to trade him for whatever reason, things could get ugly quickly.

