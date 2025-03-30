Bruce Drennan Urges Browns To Pass On 1 QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns are still looking for their franchise quarterback.

They could try to trade up and get Cam Ward, who figures to be the best prospect in this year’s class.

Otherwise, they can either settle for Shedeur Sanders or go after someone else further down the road.

If you were to ask Bruce Drennan, they should do the latter.

In the latest edition of his show, Drennan doubled down on his report of the Browns trying to trade for Dak Prescott.

That’s why he believes there wouldn’t be a point in getting Sanders at No. 2, especially considering that many scouts don’t consider Sanders to be a franchise-caliber quarterback.

Instead, Drennan believes they should go after Travis Hunter.

“There are a lot of people who think Sanders isn’t a franchise QB anyway,” Drennan said.

Prescott’s rumors aside, Sanders has been this year’s most polarizing prospect.

He has an unmatched media platform, a PR department, and the blessing of current and former NFL players, but his tape and numbers are far from impressive for the most part.

His low turnover rate is elite, and he’s proven to be very accurate despite playing behind some subpar offensive lines.

Other than that, there are no major indicators of future success other than his last name.

Then again, we’ve seen players who didn’t seem to have a high upside prove the doubters wrong over and over, and some things, like heart, passion, feel for the game, and a clutch gene just cannot be measured.

It’s not an easy decision to make, and only time will tell how he will pan out in the league.

