Sunday, March 30, 2025
Browns Met With Interesting WR At Pro Day

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue to look for more help on offense.

With the 2025 NFL Draft just around the corner, they have several interesting prospects on their radar.

Notably, Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reported that they have set their sights on Maryland standout Tai Felton, and they even met with at his Pro Day:

“He comes off of a career season after catching 98 passes for 1124 yards and nine TDs. Seven receivers coaches were on hand for the workout, and over the past two days, Felton met with the Saints, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, and Washington Commanders,” Pauline said.

Felton has seen his draft stock take a big bump in the offseason.

He was very impressive at the Senior Bowl, and he kept his foot on the gas at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Multiple scouts were impressed by him during practice leading to the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl, and he dominated in the game and even found the endzone.

He’s currently projected to be taken late in Day 2 or early in Day 3, but there are several teams keeping tabs on him right now, so that could always change as we inch closer to the draft.

The 22-year-old has some interesting traits and is a polished route-runner.

He also proved that he could be a go-to guy and handle a big workload.

He might need a year or two before being trusted with a full-time role, but given the Browns’ lack of talent at the position, he might find it slightly easier to get to the field there.

The Browns are hoping Jerry Jeudy can keep the momentum going from his first season with the organization, but even if he does, they will still need more firepower opposite him for whoever they get at quarterback.

