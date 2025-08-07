Bryce Young Shares Classy Take On Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns are set to give rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders his first NFL action when they face the Carolina Panthers in Friday’s preseason opener.

Sanders’ performance could influence how the coaching staff handles future practice repetitions.

Both teams held a joint practice session on Wednesday morning to prepare for the matchup.

After the workout, Carolina quarterback Bryce Young was asked whether he had shared any advice with Sanders during their time on the field.

“I don’t have any advice,” Young said, per ESPN’s David Newton. “He’s had a ton of success his entire life. The reason he’s here is he knows how to get here. I’m trying to find my way, being the best I can and the same with all those guys over there on that side. They’ve all been great players; there’s a reason they’re all playing NFL football. I believe everyone has their own path, everyone has their journey. So, I’m rootin’ for all those guys.”

Young’s response carries weight given his own professional journey. The former Heisman Trophy winner and top overall pick dominated at Alabama before struggling through his first season and a half in Charlotte.

He eventually found his footing and turned his career around.

Sanders has traveled a different but equally challenging path.

Despite being one of college football’s premier quarterbacks, he watched his draft stock plummet and eventually landed in Cleveland as a fifth-round selection.

The slide came as a surprise, considering Sanders won the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award during his final season at Colorado under his father, head coach Deion Sanders.

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound quarterback transferred to Colorado after two seasons at Jackson State.

Across 50 collegiate games, Sanders completed 1,267 of 1,808 passes for 14,353 yards with 134 passing touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed for 17 touchdowns during his college career.

