Thursday, August 7, 2025
Shedeur Sanders Gets Big Endorsement From Teammate

Yagya Bhargava
By
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will hand rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders his first start when they face the Carolina Panthers in Friday night’s preseason opener.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the decision after Sanders began the week listed fourth on the team’s initial depth chart.

The opportunity gives Sanders a chance to showcase the development he has made throughout training camp.

With injuries currently affecting both Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel, the rookie finds himself in a position to take meaningful snaps against live competition.

Defensive star Myles Garrett weighed in on Sanders during Wednesday’s media session, sharing his observations about the young quarterback.

“He’s funny, optimistic, light-hearted,” Garrett said. “But he works hard. He takes it seriously, his craft. And he’s watching what the others are doing. Doing it his own way in which only he can. Looking forward to seeing him during these preseason games and how he manages the offense. He looks good.”

Sanders enters the preseason as the fourth option behind Joe Flacco, Pickett, and Gabriel.

The current circumstances create an opening for the rookie to make an impression on the coaching staff and potentially climb the depth chart.

Flacco brings veteran experience but at 40 years old represents a short-term solution rather than the franchise’s future.

Pickett has shown flashes of ability since entering the league but consistency remains an issue.

Gabriel displayed promise during his college career at Oregon, though his NFL trajectory remains uncertain.

A strong preseason performance could shift the conversation around Sanders’ role moving forward.

While immediate starting opportunities seem unlikely for 2025, establishing himself as a viable option would provide valuable momentum entering his rookie campaign.

