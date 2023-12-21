Colin Cowherd Sends A Warning About The Browns In Playoffs

All things considered, it’s kind of hard to tell what to make of this Cleveland Browns team.

They shouldn’t be as good as they are by any means, yet they continue to find ways to win, and it’s not a coincidence anymore.

That’s why NFL analyst Colin Cowherd recently put them in his top-10 teams in the NFL right at No. 10, stating that they’re the weirdest team in the league right now.

Cowherd pointed out the fact that even though they currently lead the league in giveaways with 30, they’re also well-coached, are very good at home, have an elite defense, a great pass-rush, some good personnel, and have had four different quarterbacks with game-winning drives this season.

On top of that, they continue to win games they trailed by at least 10 points at some point, which is why Cowherd believes they have everything it takes to win a playoff game, adding that no one would want to meet with them in the first round.

Truth be told, he couldn’t be more on point with his assessment of this team.

The Browns are as resilient as they can be, and it just seems like you can never count them out of any game, regardless of the score, the opponent, or the context.

It’s come to a point where it doesn’t even matter who’s playing and who’s not or who’s going to start at quarterback: You’re going to have a bad time if you play against Kevin Stefanski and his Cleveland Browns.