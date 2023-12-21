Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Colin Cowherd Sends A Warning About The Browns In Playoffs

Colin Cowherd Sends A Warning About The Browns In Playoffs

By

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a stop during the fourth quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

All things considered, it’s kind of hard to tell what to make of this Cleveland Browns team.

They shouldn’t be as good as they are by any means, yet they continue to find ways to win, and it’s not a coincidence anymore.

That’s why NFL analyst Colin Cowherd recently put them in his top-10 teams in the NFL right at No. 10, stating that they’re the weirdest team in the league right now.

Cowherd pointed out the fact that even though they currently lead the league in giveaways with 30, they’re also well-coached, are very good at home, have an elite defense, a great pass-rush, some good personnel, and have had four different quarterbacks with game-winning drives this season.

On top of that, they continue to win games they trailed by at least 10 points at some point, which is why Cowherd believes they have everything it takes to win a playoff game, adding that no one would want to meet with them in the first round.

Truth be told, he couldn’t be more on point with his assessment of this team.

The Browns are as resilient as they can be, and it just seems like you can never count them out of any game, regardless of the score, the opponent, or the context.

It’s come to a point where it doesn’t even matter who’s playing and who’s not or who’s going to start at quarterback: You’re going to have a bad time if you play against Kevin Stefanski and his Cleveland Browns.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Shows Reason To Have Confidence In Joe Flacco For Playoffs

18 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after an interception intended for Calvin Ridley #0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Browns Next 3 Opponent's Share 1 Thing In Common

18 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Tanner McCalister #48 and Mike Ford #28 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a fourth quarter interception to win 20-17 over the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Explains Why Browns Can Make A 'Miracle Run'

18 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Notes Why Browns Star Belongs In MVP Conversation

20 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns and Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after Ward's fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Stats Confirm The Browns Have The Best CB Trio In The NFL

1 day ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Amari Cooper Is Close To Making Browns History This Season

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Reveals He Battled Another Injury Before Sunday's Game

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defender Ronnie Hickman Jr.

PFF Gives Browns Rookie Their Highest Grade In Week 15

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

NFL Reveals Playoff Scenarios For The Browns For Week 16

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Numbers Show Browns Playmaker Has Been On A Tear In Last 2 Games

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Shelby Harris

Podcast Host Praises Notable Factor In Browns Latest Victories

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Coach Makes Strong Declaration About Myles Garrett

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

NFL Analyst Goes Wild Over David Njoku Moment With Browns Fan

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Browns Defender Notes Main Reason For Continued Success This Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Analyst Credits One Browns Unit For Win Over Bears

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Analyst Criticizes Officials Over Myles Garrett Missed Calls

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Playoffs Chances Get Huge Boost After Bears Win

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Reporter Uses Kevin Stefanski As An Example For NFL Coaches

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Shares 'Definitive Argument' For Kevin Stefanski To Be COY

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

1 Stat Shows Joe Flacco Is Playing At An Elite Level For Browns

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players Break 10-Year Drought With Notable Performances

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: D'Anthony Bell #37 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter to win the game over the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Studs & Duds From Browns' Win Over The Bears

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Bears Shouldn't Be "Intimidated" By Browns Player

4 days ago

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Says 2 Key Browns Players Will Play Against Bears

4 days ago

Stat Shows Reason To Have Confidence In Joe Flacco For Playoffs

No more pages to load