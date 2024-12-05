Ken Dorsey Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Jameis Winston’s Interceptions

The Cleveland Browns might have the best backup quarterback in the entire National Football League.

However, when it comes to being a starter, there are legitimate questions about Jameis Winston.

His talent and physical traits are top-notch and undeniable, but his decision-making has always been his Achilles heel.

Bruce Arians and Sean Payton couldn’t coach that out of his game, and Kevin Stefanski might not be more successful.

However, when asked about turning interceptions down a notch or two, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey claimed it takes the whole team to do so (via Fred Greetham).

#Browns Ken Dorsey on trying to continue to coach Jameis Winston to cut down on interceptions pic.twitter.com/Cd125avk4T — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 5, 2024

Addressing the media, Dorsey talked about how the offense must find a balance to put Winston in a position to succeed and avoid turnovers.

He thinks that the play-action game will also be crucial to that.

Of course, that makes sense, mainly because Winston’s woes come when he’s trailing and tries to do so much.

Then again, it seems he is what he is now in his career and won’t change.

The former No. 1 pick is a well-seasoned veteran.

He’s been in the league for a decade, so if he still hasn’t changed that part of his game, chances are that will not change now.

Also, Dorsey had the same issues with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, with Allen constantly pushing and trying to do so much, so he might not be the best coach to try and make Winston take fewer risks.

