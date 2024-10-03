Analyst Reveals When Nick Chubb Could Play First Game

The Cleveland Browns will get their best offensive player back on the field soon.

They just opened Nick Chubb’s practice window, and while they haven’t given any sort of timeline for his return, this is an encouraging sign.

Some analysts thought he’d be back on the field after their BYE week, but it now seems like he could be out there sooner.

ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo believes we could see him take the field three weeks from now for their home game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

When will Nick Chubb return to the field? @TheRealTRizzo thinks the Bengals home game in 3 weeks makes the most sense… pic.twitter.com/cg6c74yFXJ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 3, 2024

Then again, he doesn’t see him getting his usual workload in his first game back, so the fans shouldn’t get their hopes up or expect him to log 25+ carries in that game; they need to ease him back into the mix.

They’re currently sitting on a 1-3 record and not playing well at all, so it wouldn’t make a lot of sense to risk further injury by giving him a big workload if they keep dropping games.

This has been a very disappointing start to the season for Kevin Stefanski’s team, especially considering how well they fared last season.

Hopefully, they’ll be able to turn things around and hold down the fort until Chubb returns.

A lot of that will depend on whether they can solve their offensive line issues and if Deshaun Watson can give them any sort of offensive production after a subpar start to the campaign.

