Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, November 14, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Bubba Ventrone Says 1 Browns Rookie Is ‘Making An Impact’

Bubba Ventrone Says 1 Browns Rookie Is ‘Making An Impact’

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Ladd McConkey #15 of the Los Angeles Chargers catches a pass in front of Winston Reid #59 of the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on November 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have endured a tough season, but not everything is lost.

If anything, the negative record and the several injuries have allowed the team to get a glimpse of some of their young players.

Notably, it seems like one has made a strong impression on Bubba Ventrone.

Addressing the media, the Browns’ special teams coordinator raved about Winston Reid (Via Browns).

Ventrone talked about his physicality and how he’s been able to step up and make timely plays when needed.

Reid entered the league as an undrafted rookie.

With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jordan Hicks both out with injuries, he’s had to step up on defense.

The Browns still have the second half of the season to assess their roster.

Some insiders state that Kevin Stefanski and several coaches could be coaching for their jobs in the next couple of months.

That leaves the door wide open for up-and-coming players, such as Reid, to prove that they belong in the league and that they can be steady contributors to this team.

There’s no point in risking further injury for some of the veterans.

If anything, the Browns will continue to hang their hats on their defense, and with Jim Schwartz there calling the shots and developing players, players like Reid can take a major leap.

Making the playoffs is pretty much out of the question at this point, but that doesn’t mean the Browns will just waive the white flag and give up on the remainder of the season.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Who Could Replace Kevin Stefanski Next Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation