Bubba Ventrone Says 1 Browns Rookie Is ‘Making An Impact’

The Cleveland Browns have endured a tough season, but not everything is lost.

If anything, the negative record and the several injuries have allowed the team to get a glimpse of some of their young players.

Notably, it seems like one has made a strong impression on Bubba Ventrone.

Addressing the media, the Browns’ special teams coordinator raved about Winston Reid (Via Browns).

.@winstonreid43 has been making an impact in his rookie year pic.twitter.com/8gT9lirsw5 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 14, 2024

Ventrone talked about his physicality and how he’s been able to step up and make timely plays when needed.

Reid entered the league as an undrafted rookie.

With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jordan Hicks both out with injuries, he’s had to step up on defense.

The Browns still have the second half of the season to assess their roster.

Some insiders state that Kevin Stefanski and several coaches could be coaching for their jobs in the next couple of months.

That leaves the door wide open for up-and-coming players, such as Reid, to prove that they belong in the league and that they can be steady contributors to this team.

There’s no point in risking further injury for some of the veterans.

If anything, the Browns will continue to hang their hats on their defense, and with Jim Schwartz there calling the shots and developing players, players like Reid can take a major leap.

Making the playoffs is pretty much out of the question at this point, but that doesn’t mean the Browns will just waive the white flag and give up on the remainder of the season.

