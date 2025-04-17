Buzz Is Building About Browns’ Interest In Promising QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns are in desperate need of some quarterback help.

After missing out on the top options in free agency, they turned their attention back to Joe Flacco, signing him to a one-year deal.

Flacco brings a lot of experience to the roster and has even led the Browns to the playoffs in the past, but there’s a belief that the Browns will add at least one more QB in the coming days.

Most analysts and fans agree that the team will pursue the position in the draft, but it’s unclear when they’ll pull the trigger.

With the Browns being reportedly in on several options, there are varying times when it’ll make the most sense for them to take a QB.

For instance, if they are interested in Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart, they will likely have to use a first or an early second-round pick, but they might be able to find value later in the draft on other options.

Tyler Shough, the former Louisville quarterback, is an intriguing option, and the conversation has certainly heated up after he met with the Browns this week.

Shough could be a fit for this offense, and the Browns could take him at some point in the draft.

With the number of people talking about Shough at the moment, it will be interesting to see if he falls to the Browns, or if another team will swoop in and select him before they have the chance.

