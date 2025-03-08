Insider Reveals Browns’ Long-Term Plan With Myles Garrett Situation

The Cleveland Browns have received significant backlash for how the organization has handled defensive end Myles Garrett’s public trade request.

More harsh opinions were offered on Friday when a new report alleged that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam declined to meet with Garrett after the player asked for a sit-down.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed that Haslam’s choice to decline the conversation with Garrett showed the team’s alignment in its decision-making process and serves as a show of solidarity for Cleveland’s front office.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero agreed with that assessment, offering what he believes are the long-term plans for the Browns with Garrett.

“This is not a leverage play by the Browns. They truly are dug in. They do not intend to trade Myles Garrett. He is part of their plan for turning this thing quickly in 2025,” Pelissero said.

Garrett made headlines on February 3rd when he issued a public statement requesting a trade to join a Super Bowl contender next season.

Cleveland’s response came during the NFL Combine when GM Andrew Berry reiterated his franchise’s stance on the subject.

Andrew Berry was asked how many teams have called about Myles Garrett: “It’s irrelevant to the situation because we don’t have interest in moving Myles.” pic.twitter.com/SoEXgUWv4a — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 25, 2025

The Browns believe they can go on a playoff run this year despite having a 3-14 record in 2024.

Cleveland has a chance to add significant pieces to their roster during the upcoming NFL draft, and the Browns hold the No. 2 overall selection in April among the organization’s dozen picks.

Analysts have linked the Browns to a quarterback during the 2025 NFL Draft, offering that Cleveland would take either Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders to help the Browns compete for a postseason berth next year.

