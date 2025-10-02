Cam Robinson Has Decided On His Jersey Number With Browns

The Cleveland Browns have found a stopgap at left tackle.

Cam Robinson will take the field for Kevin Stefanski’s team, hoping to bring some stability to the position.

And for the first time in his career, he won’t wear No. 74.

As reported by NFL Jersey Number on X, he’ll wear No. 68 instead.

Cleveland Browns OL Cam Robinson (@crobinson_68) is wearing number 68. Last assigned to Jackson Barton. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/0xVoaajMRM — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) September 29, 2025

That’s because backup guard Teven Jenkins already had that number.

The Browns sent the Texans a 2027 sixth-round pick to get the veteran offensive tackle and a 2027 seventh-round selection.

The need to bolster the position was painfully evident in the blowout loss to the Detroit Lions.

Starting left tackle Dawand Jones suffered a season-ending injury, and veteran right tackle Jack Conklin has missed the past three games with an elbow injury.

Backups Cornelius Lucas and K.T. Leveston have struggled mightily in pass protection, ranking among the worst eligible OTs in the league.

The interior of the line, however, has been solid, posting the 10th-highest run block win rate.

Robinson was supposed to be the starting left tackle in Houston, but rookie second-round pick Aireontae Ersery beat him to the punch after Robinson suffered an injury in training camp.

The 29-year-old spent the first seven-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Minnesota Vikings traded for him midway through last season after losing Christian Darrisaw for the season.

Whether he’ll be a long-term solution at LT for the Browns remains to be seen, but he will undoubtedly be a major improvement over what they have on the roster right now.

NEXT:

Dan Orlovsky Blasts Shedeur Sanders For Recent Behavior