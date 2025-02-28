Cam Ward Reveals His Thoughts On His Meeting With Browns

The burning question most Cleveland Browns fans have revolves around which quarterback the team will take with the No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders are the top two prospects, and at least one of those two players will be available after the Tennessee Titans make the top choice in April.

At the NFL Combine on Friday, Ward revealed he had met with the Browns.

The quarterback shared his thoughts on that meeting, suggesting he would be interested in coming to Cleveland to lead the Browns’ offense.

“It went real good, being able to meet with the GM. Finally meet the quarterbacks’ coach in person, the OC as well. They do an unbelievable job on offense getting people open. They’ve got an unbelievable offensive line. Jerry Jeudy’s one of the best receivers in the league. So if I’m hoping to go there, I know it will work out good,” Ward said.

Can Ward on his meeting with the Browns. pic.twitter.com/VMzXH0onT2 — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 28, 2025

Ward has been all over the country during his collegiate career, starting at a small NCAA FCS program based in his home state of Texas.

He transferred in 2022 to Washington State, playing there for two seasons before he finished out his career with the Miami Hurricanes.

Last season was a special one for Ward as he led Miami to a 10-3 record, finishing fourth in the Heisman race.

Cleveland has not revealed what the team will do with the No. 2 overall pick, and options such as trading down for more draft capital as well as taking Penn State’s Abdul Carter or Colorado’s Travis Hunter remain on the table.

