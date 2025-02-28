Browns Nation

Friday, February 28, 2025
Dianna Russini Reveals Blockbuster Trade Rumor Involving Myles Garrett

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Browns GM Andrew Berry broke his silence about Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett’s trade request this week, opening up his NFL Combine press conference by telling reporters that the franchise was not open to trading the generational talent.

That statement alone won’t stop analysts from predicting where Garrett could wind up should the Browns change their stance.

That includes insider Dianna Russini, and she reported on Friday what she’s hearing about one NFC contender potentially making a big move to acquire Garrett.

Russini revealed that Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman could make the Browns an offer they cannot refuse as he attempts to build another Super Bowl-caliber roster for the 2025 season.

“Here’s what some people are saying right now, that Howie’s willing to move on from some of these guys because he’s looking to make a big swing. And that big swing would be for Myles Garrett,” Russini said.

Russini believes that the Eagles are open to giving up existing roster pieces that helped them win this year’s Lombardi Trophy in pursuit of Garrett.

Philadelphia’s pass-rush defense was credited for helping the Eagles win this year’s Super Bowl, especially as their defensive front four consistently pressured Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the championship contest.

Roseman has made several big moves in the past for defensive linemen because he places a premium on the trenches.

Garrett is among the biggest names in the sport, having won the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

The defender also logged his 100th career sack in 2024, becoming the youngest player to achieve that milestone.

