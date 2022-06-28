Can The Browns Have Success With Jacoby Brissett?

It seems increasingly more likely that Jacoby Brissett is going to be the starting quarterback.

The Cleveland Browns acquired superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson over the offseason.

However, Watson has an ongoing legal battle that will most likely result in a suspension.

The NFL is reportedly preparing to angle for an “indefinite suspension” against Deshaun Watson https://t.co/xa6FGKkcvL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 26, 2022

At this point, there’s a good chance that Watson misses the 2022 season.

That means Brissett is expected to take over as the starting quarterback until Watson returns.

The Quarterback Carousel

At this point, Browns fans have to be wondering if they’re truly cursed.

The organization thought they had the answer at quarterback with Baker Mayfield.

They gave him a chance, but ultimately decided to acquire Watson during the offseason.

After that, Mayfield decided he didn’t want to be a Plan B to anyone and requested a trade.

Now, the Browns could be stuck with Brissett as the only experienced quarterback on the roster.

Possibly, the Browns are able to bring back another quarterback in a trade involving Mayfield.

Until then, Brissett appears to be the starter unless something changes in the favor of Watson.

The Browns could be in worse hands as Brissett has shown promise during his six-year career.

Jacoby Brissett had his best game of his career on Sunday as he threw for 326 yards and 4 touchdowns. The AFC Offensive Player of the Week was aggressive and accurate all game long. My film room on the QB drops tomorrow @StampedeBlue pic.twitter.com/5Qh8w9P6Wi — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) October 24, 2019

The 29-year-old was a full-time starter with the Indianapolis Colts for two seasons.

Possibly, Brissett isn’t quite as bad as the critics make him out to be.

He’s obviously not the long-term option for the Browns, but they might have to ride with Brissett during the 2022 campaign.

Winning with Brissett

On paper, this Browns roster appears ready to be a legitimate contender in the AFC.

In 2020, Cleveland made the playoffs and actually took down their divisional rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

After that, the Browns were booted out of the postseason by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since then, this roster has improved, but the quarterback spot continues to be a problem.

The hope was that Watson would be able to turn this offense into a juggernaut.

Now, Brissett will be asked to take on this tough challenge of getting the Browns to the postseason again.

As already mentioned, Brissett has shown flashes of being a legitimate quarterback in the NFL.

Give Jacoby Brissett credit on the game-winning touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton. Gets drilled and still delivers a dime right where it's needed. #Colts pic.twitter.com/oYCei9VCyZ — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) September 16, 2019

His best attribute is his ability to limit the turnovers when he’s under center.

Through 60 career games, Brissett only has 17 interceptions, which is quite remarkable.

It certainly is a huge difference to Mayfield who has 56 interceptions in 60 games played.

The biggest difference between the two players is that Mayfield isn’t afraid to make mistakes.

Often times, Brissett is known for taking the short or safer pass even if it doesn’t always benefit the offense.

This became a habit for Brissett, which is why the Colts ultimately decided to move on from him after the 2020 campaign.

Luckily for Brissett, this Browns roster has the talent to make up for his “play it safe” style of play.

Possibly, this team will actually do better with a quarterback who doesn’t turn the ball over nearly once per game.

It’s unlikely that Brissett leads this team to a Super Bowl in 2022.

Although, Nick Foles won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, so anything is possible with the right roster.