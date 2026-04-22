Carnell Tate Sends Message To Fans If Browns Draft Him

The Cleveland Browns and Carnell Tate out of Ohio State have been linked to each other for months. To many, the wide receiver prospect looks like the perfect kind of rookie to pick up in the draft, and some people believe he’s the right choice for their No. 6 selection.

Tate has options, and he may not end up in Cleveland. But he still had a message for Browns fans when speaking with 92.3 The Fan.

He was asked what he’d want to say to the loyal Browns followers if he were picked at No. 6.

“Let’s go win it all,” Tate said.

“Let’s go win it all.”#OhioState WR Carnell Tate on what his message to #Browns fans would be if the organization selects him with the No. 6 pick https://t.co/r4vgyahIry pic.twitter.com/Ag2nsf5VrN — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 22, 2026

If Tate were to be drafted by the Browns, he could immediately add to Cleveland’s offense. With his strong ball-handling skills and his route-running abilities, he could perfectly pair with the team’s quarterback, whether it be Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson.

Like all other rookie players, there are some concerns about Tate. For example, some analysts worry about his speed. However, there are many potential upsides with Tate, and he could be ready to produce for the Browns on day one.

His statement to the fans is about winning it all right away, but Tate might have to adjust his expectations if he’s drafted by the Browns. Although he could bolster their offense, the Browns probably wouldn’t be championship contenders right away. But Tate looks like another vital piece of the puzzle that could push them in the right direction.

Playing for Ohio State has allowed Tate to understand the loyal Cleveland fans who reside in the state. And the fans have been able to watch him closely during his time in college. This is one of the many reasons why Tate coming to the Browns makes a lot of sense.

He has the right attitude, has experience in Ohio, and wants to win, but Tate with the Browns isn’t a foregone conclusion. Browns fans will know shortly if all this talk about Tate has been much ado about nothing or the real deal.

He may soon get his chance to help the Browns “win it all.”

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Analyst Says Browns Could Regret Passing On 2 Top Prospects