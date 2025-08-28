Carson Schwesinger Earns Notable Training Camp Award

The Cleveland Browns made defensive reinforcement a priority this offseason. They used the months leading up to training camp to identify players who could contribute right away.

Camp has revealed which rookies are ready for bigger roles, and one young linebacker has stood out among the new faces.

That player is Carson Schwesinger, who just earned recognition from those covering the team daily.

“Browns LB Carson Schwesinger, their No. 33 overall pick, was voted the 2025 Maurice Bassett award winner as the most outstanding rookie in training camp by the local media,” Mary Kay Cabot shared.

The UCLA product was selected 33rd overall in this year’s draft. He has already earned the “green dot” assignment as the defensive signal caller.

That responsibility rarely goes to rookies, showing how much trust the coaching staff has placed in his football IQ.

At 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, Schwesinger brings the right blend of size and speed. His camp performances have caught attention, including a big hit on rookie running back Dylan Sampson during training camp that displayed his physicality.

The former walk-on reached All-American status in just one season at UCLA.

His rise comes at the perfect time for Cleveland. The linebacker group needed help after losing Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to injury and Jerome Hicks to retirement.

Schwesinger has stepped into that void as both a playmaker and communicator.

The award recognizes what many have observed throughout camp. Schwesinger has dominated drills while showing the kind of instincts that translate to game situations.

His ability to read offensive schemes and direct teammates has impressed veterans and coaches alike.

Now expectations are building for what he can deliver during the regular season.

The Browns’ defense needs to bounce back in a tough AFC North division, and their rookie linebacker appears ready to help make that happen.

