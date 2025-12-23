Carson Schwesinger Gets Nominated For Notable Rookie Honor

Although the present may be difficult for the Cleveland Browns, the future certainly looks bright. The team made some very smart choices in the last draft, and they are already paying off, even if the team is still struggling.

One of the best young players for Cleveland this year is linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who recently received a big honor: he was nominated for Rookie of the Week for Week 16. Schwesinger is the only defensive rookie nominated for the award.

“This week’s nominees for @pepsi Zero Sugar @NFL Rookie of the Week are – @Cameron7Ward, @tylershough2, @AshtonJeanty2, @rjharvey07, @OmarionHampton, and Carson Schwesinger,” NFL345 posted on X.

Other nominees are Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans, Tyler Shough of the New Orleans Saints, Ashton Jeanty of the Las Vegas Raiders, R.J. Harvey of the Denver Broncos, and Omarion Hampton of the Los Angeles Chargers. Fans have a couple more days to vote for these candidates.

Schwesinger’s nomination came just days after another explosive performance, this time against the Buffalo Bills. During that game, he racked up 14 tackles, and it was his seventh-straight game with double-digit tackles.

Schwesinger now leads all rookies in tackles and tackles for loss. For a team that needs all the support it can get, Schwesinger has been consistent all year.

While winning Rookie of the Week would be a lovely recognition, Schwesinger has his sights set on a bigger prize. He is considered a frontrunner for Defensive Rookie of the Year and has two more games to show why he should take home that prize.

The Browns have multiple rookies they should be proud of, but Schwesinger might be doing the most and could be earning some impressive awards because of that.

