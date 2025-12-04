2 Browns Players Heavily Favored For Major NFL Awards

The Cleveland Browns have only won three games this season. Looking at their schedule for the remainder of the season, they might not win many more after that.

However, that’s not because of their defense. If anything, they’ve been spectacular on that side of the field.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see that two of their defensive players are currently leading the pack to win some major awards.

As shown by Kalshi Sports on X, rookie LB Carson Schwesinger currently has an 83 percent chance of winning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, all while Myles Garrett has an 85 percent chance of being named Defensive Player of the Year.

“WOW: The Cleveland Browns have over an 80% chance on Kalshi to take home both DPOY and DROY. Is the future bright in Cleveland?” Kalshi Sports wrote.

Truth be told, this should be an easy decision. Both of them are clearly ahead of the rest of the league.

Schwesinger has turned heads with his hard-hitting ability, work ethic, athleticism, and never-ending drive. He looks like a veteran out there, and he’s just getting started.

As for Garrett, he’s been a one-man wrecking crew this season. He’s up to 19.0 sacks with five games left, and he’s about to become the league’s single-season leader in sacks.

The Browns’ defense has kept the team in contention more often than not. In fact, the Browns have been one or two key plays away from being 6-6 at this point in the season.

Unfortunately, their offensive and special teams miscues have been too much to overcome.

Still, that doesn’t mean these two guys shouldn’t get their flowers for the way they’ve been dominating.

