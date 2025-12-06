There Are Reasons To Be Excited About Mason Graham’s Future

There haven’t been a ton of fun subplots with this Cleveland Browns season, as they are 3-9 on the heels of a disastrous 3-14 season last year. The coaching staff has cycled through multiple quarterbacks once again and the offense remains one of the worst in the NFL.

As bad as things have been, the most exciting aspect of the season that has provided plenty of reason for hope for the future has been the performance of the rookie class.

No. 5 pick Mason Graham has been as good as advertised, and there are plenty of reasons to be excited about his future in particular.

Lance Reisland of 92.3 The Fan shared a clip of Graham from the San Francisco 49ers game in Week 13 and had plenty of praise for the rookie defensive tackle.

He believes the Browns “got themselves a good one.”

“Love watching Mason Graham. Extends to get vision, reads it fast, changes direction, and closes with real short-area burst. The flexibility and effort at 300+ pounds is very impressive. Browns got themselves a good one in this rookie from Michigan.”

Graham’s performance hasn’t shown up a whole lot in the stat sheets, but the analytics love him, and it’s obvious that he has been a menace when it comes to stopping the run and generating pressure.

Myles Garrett is rampaging towards the single-season sack record with 19 sacks already, and it’s no coincidence that he has been dominating like never before with Graham and Maliek Collins plugging up the middle.

Graham has taken well to Jim Schwartz’s scheme and made the front office look great for the bold trade they made to move down to No. 5 on draft day.

This certainly isn’t the season fans had hoped for, but there is a silver lining that the defensive anchor is in place for years to come.

