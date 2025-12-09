Browns Warned Against A Risky Coaching Move

The Cleveland Browns have won a grand total of six games in two seasons since their last trip to the playoffs in 2023.

That should be more than enough to fire a head coach, especially one who has lost to the likes of the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans. Nevertheless, that might not be the case with Kevin Stefanski.

Despite the criticism and the poor numbers, Stefanski might live for another day in Cleveland. And, if you were to ask Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, that would be for the best.

In his latest column, he made a case for the Browns to keep the former Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator.

“Plenty of fans have their issues with Stefanski and his offense, but he’s a two-time Coach of the Year who many executives and coaches believe would be a ‘prime candidate for a head coaching job’ if he hit the market this offseason, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Stefanski is the most successful head coach Cleveland has had since returning to the NFL in 1999. Starting over would carry major risks,” Knox wrote.

Granted, Stefanski has been dealt a terrible hand for the most part, and that’s on GM Andrew Berry, not on him. That being said, he’s supposed to be an offensive guru, and the Browns have ranked near the bottom in every offensive category more often than not.

Even if he’s a good coach, he may have already lost his grip in the locker room after all the losing and the lack of accountability. At this point, the question may not even be whether he’s a good head coach or if he’d immediately land a job somewhere else. It’s just a matter of looking at the facts and the numbers and realizing that things aren’t working out.

All things eventually come to an end, and his time may have run its course.

