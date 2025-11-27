Carson Schwesinger Is Putting Up Eye-Catching Numbers

At this point, it feels that Carson Schwesinger of the Cleveland Browns is the heavy favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. He is putting up consistent numbers that keep reminding players and fans that he’s the real deal and someone who could be a true defensive threat for years to come.

Schwesinger isn’t beating the rest of his rookie class in just one way, but multiple ways. He is now first in total tackles with 64, first in run stops with 34, and tied for second in interceptions among all rookies.

Analyst Mac Blank highlighted just how dominant Schwesinger has been in his rookie year.

“Per PFF #Browns Carson Schwesinger among rookies at ALL positions -1st in total tackles (64)

-1st in run stops (34)

-T-2nd in INTs (2) DPOY is his and it’s not even close”

Schwesinger Emerges As Browns’ Next Defensive Star

Kalshi Sports states that Schwesinger is now far ahead of Jalon Walker in the race for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He is also miles ahead of Jihaad Campbell and his own teammate, Mason Graham.

Schwesinger is a clear example of why the draft is so important and how a team doing well with its selections, even outside of the first round, can radically change its fortunes. Some people predicted that he’d be picked in the first round, but when his name wasn’t called, the Browns were wise and jumped at the chance to scoop him up.

In the end, Schwesinger was chosen as the 33rd overall pick on the second day of the draft. Despite missing the first round, he has turned into a defensive beast, all in less than a year.

And it gets even better for the Browns because they may not just have the Defensive Rookie of the Year, but a Defensive Player of the Year in Myles Garrett.

There are many problems with this team, but defense isn’t one of them, and Schwesinger is giving fans hope that won’t change in the years ahead.

