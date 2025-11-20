Rob Gronkowski Makes Big Prediction About Shedeur Sanders

A lot was on the line in Week 11 for Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns. Making his NFL debut, the rookie quarterback knew all eyes were on him as he faced the Baltimore Ravens.

But that was just the beginning. The Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders will be even more crucial to his development and career as his first NFL start.

With that in mind, legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski made a big prediction about Sanders.

“I’ve been waiting for Shedeur Sanders to have his opportunity in the NFL. Last week was a disaster. Now, he has a week to prepare. He’s a quarterback where you gotta design plays for him because he’s got that type of talent. He can run the ball as well because he’s got that athleticism. This is a week when we can judge his performance. You can’t ask for a better opportunity to have your first career start, and it’s going against the Raiders, who are one of the worst teams in the NFL. I think he gets a win. I think he stays consistent. I think he remains the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns. Maybe this is the week that he comes out, he balls, and he stays as a starter,” Gronkowski said.

Gronk says Shedeur will win against the Raiders this Sunday. He also said Shedeur will remain the starter the rest of the year 🔥. pic.twitter.com/exE7sVe3i7 — We Here Now 😎 (@AngelShedeurway) November 20, 2025

Sanders Gets Chance To Rewrite Rough Debut As Browns Prep For Raiders

Like many Browns fans, Gronkowski had been waiting to see Sanders take the field. Then, like many Browns fans, Gronkowski was disappointed with what he witnessed.

Some might argue with using the word “disaster” to summarize Sanders’ debut, but it certainly left a lot to be desired. However, he had little preparation and was forced into the game after starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel was injured.

That would be enough to throw anyone off, even a trained NFL veteran. Now, due to Gabriel remaining in concussion protocol, Sanders has been preparing to be the starter.

Like Gronkowski said, this isn’t just about the QB and his skills. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff will have to design plays that get the most out of Sanders.

Although the Raiders are one of the worst teams in the league, it’s important to remember that they hold the same record the Browns do, with just two wins. This game could be a huge morale boost for Sanders and his team, but it could also be another embarrassing disappointment.

NEXT:

Maxx Crosby Sends Warning To Browns Rookie Ahead Of Game