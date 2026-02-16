© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Monday, February 16, 2026
Carson Schwesinger Reveals What He Heard About Todd Monken

Mike Battaglino
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

With the way things played out for the Cleveland Browns during their head coaching search, Todd Monken may have some work to do in winning over his players, particularly on defense. Not only was coordinator Jim Schwartz passed over for the job, but he wound up leaving the organization.

Though everyone even remotely connected to the Browns seems to have an opinion on that, all that really matters is how Monken connects in the locker room and on the field. That is especially true with the younger players on the team.

One of the most important is linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who won NFL Rookie of the Year this past season. About to enter his second year, he’s already on his second coaching staff.

After having such great success on a Schwartz-led defense, Schwesinger could easily be more disappointed than most about the changes that occurred.

Yet, as he’s about to turn 23 years old, he is approaching it with the maturity and optimism that fans would want to see.

Speaking on the Ross Tucker Podcast, Schwesinger recently revealed what he’s heard about Monken, saying it’s “all good things.”

“I’ve heard all good things about him. I’m excited to get down there and start up,” Schwesinger said.

Of course, a second-year NFL player isn’t about to criticize a new head coach whom he hasn’t even met yet. But entering the situation with that outlook can only help him and the Browns moving forward.

Complicating matters is the fact that the Browns have yet to name Schwartz’s replacement. Every day that goes by is a day lost in preparing for next season, whether that be for the upcoming free agent market, the 2026 NFL Draft, or, for Schwesinger and his teammates, to get started on learning a new playbook.

A decision could come soon, as the Browns are reportedly down to three finalists for the job. The list includes Schwesinger’s linebackers coach from last season, Jason Tarver.

Hopefully, when everyone is in place, Schwesinger won’t have to worry about adjusting to another new coaching staff for a very long time.

