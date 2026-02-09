Jim Schwartz Faces Criticism Over How He Left The Browns

The fallout from Jim Schwartz leaving the Cleveland Browns continues to stir debate across Cleveland sports media, and now some local voices are not holding back.

During a recent segment on 92.3 The Fan, Daryl Ruiter and Nick Pedone ripped Schwartz for how he handled the situation after being passed over for the head coaching job.

“It’s understandable, but all you did was validate their decision to not promote you and to hire Todd Monken, instead,” Ruiter said.

“He kind of embarrassed himself on his way out of here,” Pedone said.

Schwartz had built plenty of respect during his time in Cleveland. The defense consistently ranked among the league’s best and helped keep the Browns competitive even when the offense struggled. Many believed he had a real shot at the top job.

When that opportunity went elsewhere, emotions clearly ran high.

Instead of quietly moving on or working through the situation behind the scenes, it was a messy ending.

For the Browns, the focus now shifts forward.

Monken is reshaping the staff and installing his vision on both sides of the ball. The organization wants stability and a clean slate as it prepares for a critical season. Continued drama around the coaching transition is the last thing the team needs.

Still, it is easy to understand why this story remains a talking point. Schwartz was not just another assistant. He was the architect of one of the league’s toughest defenses and a respected leader in the locker room.

Losing someone with that résumé was always going to draw strong opinions.

Whether the criticism from local media is fair or too harsh depends on perspective. Coaches are human. Missing out on a dream job is never easy. But in the NFL, perception matters, and how a departure is handled can shape how it is remembered.

Right now, the conversation in Cleveland is less about what Schwartz accomplished and more about how it ended.

And that ending did not look great.

