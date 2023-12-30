Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / David Njoku Sends Strong Message About The Browns

David Njoku Sends Strong Message About The Browns

By

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

For the first time since 2020, and only the third time since the team came back to Cleveland in 1999, the Cleveland Browns are going to the playoffs.

They were able to clinch a spot on Thursday night after a dominant 37-20 win against the New York Jets.

It was a game with many heroes, including tight end David Njoku who had six receptions for 134 yards, most of which came in the first half.

Following the win, Njoku, who has been a Brown for his entire seven-year career, took to Twitter to share his excitement.

“Can’t describe The love I have for this team yo. So many sacrifices to get where we are with adversity at our neck. I luv this shxt!!!!” Njoku posted.

This year’s Browns have battled through more injuries and obstacles than any other team in the NFL, and Njoku has been a big part of that journey.

He’s having the best year of his career and is one of the only Browns on the offensive end of the ball who has played in every single game this year.

He even played in the days following an accident where he sustained burns on his arms, hands, and face, following an accident at his home.

He has posted career-best numbers in receptions (81), yards (882), and touchdowns (6) and has vastly improved his blocking game.

If there’s one part of Njoku’s game that could stand to improve, it’s making catches in the open field, as he still has too many drops.

However, when he does catch the ball, he’s one of the toughest tight ends to tackle in the game, as his combination of speed, size, and strength makes him a force to be reckoned with.

The Browns will need Njoku to continue playing at a high level if they want to see success in the playoffs.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

Cleveland Browns players

ESPN reporter issues a warning about Browns players

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Claps Back At Analyst Who Predicted Browns Losing Record

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Craig Carton Notes Major Factor That Makes Browns QB Joe Flacco 'Special'

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Analyst Apologizes For Bad Browns Projection Before 2023 Season

21 hours ago

Former NFL star J.J. Watt

Former NFL Superstar Criticizes NFL Teams For Passing On Browns QB Joe Flacco

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Emulates Legendary QB With Recent Run

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Studs And Duds From The Browns Win Over The Jets In Week 17

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Notes How Different Amari Cooper Has Been In Browns Uniform

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Elevate 2 Players Ahead Of Jets Matchup On Thursday

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Has As Many Passing TDs This Season As His Former Team

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Special Guest Helped Browns WR Amari Cooper Celebrate Recent Honor

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Status Of Browns WR 'Up In The Air' For Jets Game On Thursday

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Week 17 Game Prediction: Browns vs. Jets

2 days ago

Joe Flacco (8)

Insider Details Playoff-Clinching Scenario For Browns

3 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

PFF Notes How Amari Cooper's Performance Was Record-Breaking

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Still Holds Bragging Rights Against The Ravens

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Craig Carton Makes A Bold Statement About Browns QB Joe Flacco

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns punter Matt Haack

Browns Sign Special Teams Player Ahead of Jets Game

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns players

Browns Still Have Chance To Clinch No. 1 Seed In The AFC

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback P.J. Walker

Browns Make Unexpected Decision After QB Injury

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Stats Show Browns WR Amari Cooper Is On Impressive Streak Since Week 10

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Riley Patterson

Browns Add A New Kicker After Dustin Hopkins Injury

4 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception with his teammates during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Says 1 Browns Player's Impact Is 'Amazing'

5 days ago

TV personality Rich Eisen attends DirecTV Super Saturday Night Co-hosted by Mark Cuban's AXS TV at Pier 70 on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Rich Eisen Sends A Big Message About The Browns

5 days ago

ESPN reporter issues a warning about Browns players

No more pages to load