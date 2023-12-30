David Njoku Sends Strong Message About The Browns

For the first time since 2020, and only the third time since the team came back to Cleveland in 1999, the Cleveland Browns are going to the playoffs.

They were able to clinch a spot on Thursday night after a dominant 37-20 win against the New York Jets.

It was a game with many heroes, including tight end David Njoku who had six receptions for 134 yards, most of which came in the first half.

Following the win, Njoku, who has been a Brown for his entire seven-year career, took to Twitter to share his excitement.

“Can’t describe The love I have for this team yo. So many sacrifices to get where we are with adversity at our neck. I luv this shxt!!!!” Njoku posted.

This year’s Browns have battled through more injuries and obstacles than any other team in the NFL, and Njoku has been a big part of that journey.

He’s having the best year of his career and is one of the only Browns on the offensive end of the ball who has played in every single game this year.

He even played in the days following an accident where he sustained burns on his arms, hands, and face, following an accident at his home.

He has posted career-best numbers in receptions (81), yards (882), and touchdowns (6) and has vastly improved his blocking game.

If there’s one part of Njoku’s game that could stand to improve, it’s making catches in the open field, as he still has too many drops.

However, when he does catch the ball, he’s one of the toughest tight ends to tackle in the game, as his combination of speed, size, and strength makes him a force to be reckoned with.

The Browns will need Njoku to continue playing at a high level if they want to see success in the playoffs.