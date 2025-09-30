Cavs Player Urges Browns To Draft Interesting WR Prospect

When looking at the Cleveland Browns through the first four weeks of the 2025 NFL season, fans have tried to figure out the biggest problem.

Some have said that the quarterback is the issue, others the offensive line, and others have placed a lot of blame on the coaching staff.

All of these have played their part in the Browns’ season to this point, but the lack of high-end offensive weapons also doesn’t help.

That’s why Cleveland Cavaliers player Jaylon Tyson has a suggestion.

“Jaylon Tyson said he watches more football than anyone on the Cavs. He was then asked how to fix the Browns: ‘You draft Jordyn Tyson.’ His brother is a potential first-round pick at WR this upcoming spring,” Danny Cunningham wrote on X.

Jaylon Tyson said he watches more football than anyone on the #Cavs. He was then asked how to fix the Browns: “You draft Jordyn Tyson.” His brother is a potential first round pick at WR this upcoming spring. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) September 29, 2025

Jordyn Tyson has been fantastic for Arizona State this season, as he has 39 receptions for 483 yards and seven touchdowns in five games.

He is the type of player that the Browns could use, and with two first-round picks and a second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, they certainly have the capital to make it happen.

Whether they’ll go after him or another intriguing prospect remains to be seen, but having both Tyson brothers with Cleveland teams could be fruitful.

The Browns’ passing attack has been led by wide receiver Jerry Jeudy this season, which was to be expected, but the next two yardage leaders are tight ends Harold Fannin Jr. and David Njoku.

Cedric Tillman and Isaiah Bond have had their moments, but the Browns would love another top wideout alongside Jeudy to bring the offense to the next level, especially if they make upgrades at quarterback.

NEXT:

Bruce Drennan Believes Browns Will Regret Big Draft Decision