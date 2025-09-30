Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, September 30, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Bruce Drennan Believes Browns Will Regret Big Draft Decision

Bruce Drennan Believes Browns Will Regret Big Draft Decision

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Bruce Drennan Believes Browns Will Regret Big Draft Decision
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans were feeling good heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

They had the No. 2 overall pick, which many people believed they would use on Travis Hunter, but the front office had other plans.

This pick was ultimately traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who took Hunter, leaving Browns fans stunned.

In the aftermath of this decision, there have been plenty of what-ifs being thrown around, which Bruce Drennan added to in a recent segment of his show.

“I do think that Hunter will flourish as a great player and I’m not alone in that opinion,” Drennan said.

The Browns are seeing the fruit of what Hunter has been able to achieve with the Jaguars, which doesn’t feel good, considering the franchise passed on a potentially generational prospect.

Playing both sides of the ball is something that hasn’t happened much in league history, especially at a high level.

Hunter could have impacted the offense, which is stagnant at times, and could have brought a lot to the table for a defense that’s shaping up to be among the best in the league.

It’s easy to wonder how much brighter the Browns’ 2025 outlook might be had they stayed the course with Hunter.

Now, the Browns will likely be in a spot to select a wide receiver in the first round of the 2026 draft, a class that’s said to be among the best for the position in recent history.

Can they finally start to turn things around in the future and change the tides of this organization?

NEXT:  Stats Paint A Concerning Picture For Joe Flacco
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation