Bruce Drennan Believes Browns Will Regret Big Draft Decision

Cleveland Browns fans were feeling good heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

They had the No. 2 overall pick, which many people believed they would use on Travis Hunter, but the front office had other plans.

This pick was ultimately traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who took Hunter, leaving Browns fans stunned.

In the aftermath of this decision, there have been plenty of what-ifs being thrown around, which Bruce Drennan added to in a recent segment of his show.

“I do think that Hunter will flourish as a great player and I’m not alone in that opinion,” Drennan said.

"They've struggled offensively, that's not necessarily his fault." Bruce thinks that the #Browns will come to regret PASSING on Travis Hunter due to our lack of weapons. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/6n2yLii7ZX — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) September 29, 2025

The Browns are seeing the fruit of what Hunter has been able to achieve with the Jaguars, which doesn’t feel good, considering the franchise passed on a potentially generational prospect.

Playing both sides of the ball is something that hasn’t happened much in league history, especially at a high level.

Hunter could have impacted the offense, which is stagnant at times, and could have brought a lot to the table for a defense that’s shaping up to be among the best in the league.

It’s easy to wonder how much brighter the Browns’ 2025 outlook might be had they stayed the course with Hunter.

Now, the Browns will likely be in a spot to select a wide receiver in the first round of the 2026 draft, a class that’s said to be among the best for the position in recent history.

Can they finally start to turn things around in the future and change the tides of this organization?

