Cavs Star Jokes He Could Be QB1 For Browns

The Cleveland Cavaliers are thriving right now.

And with the Cleveland Browns struggling to find a starting-caliber quarterback, perhaps coach Kenny Atkinson will want to give them a helping hand.

Donovan Mitchell recently made the rounds online after he fired an absolute laser to find Max Strus wide-open for a three-pointer.

That’s why Mitchell took to social media to joke that he could maybe be QB1 for the Browns.

Truth be told, if it comes down to him and Kenny Pickett, perhaps he might even beat Pickett out for the job.

He used to play baseball, so you know he’s got a strong and accurate arm.

All jokes aside, the Browns do need to find someone to lead the way for them next season.

All signs point to Russell Wilson being their top choice as the starter, but if he doesn’t sign with them, this team might have no choice but to turn to lesser options like Joe Flacco or maybe even give Pickett a shot.

They’re also expected to pursue a rookie quarterback in the NFL Draft, although the latest reports have them doing so in the second or third round rather than with their No. 2 pick.

Some made a case for them to try and trade for New England Patriots’ QB Joe Milton III instead, as he’s got a high upside and already has some NFL experience under his belt.

Whatever the case, let’s just hope they don’t need to get Donovan Mitchell on the phone to make him an offer to be their next QB1.

