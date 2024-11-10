Josh Cribbs Questions Why Browns Let Go Of 2 Players

The Cleveland Browns have had some rotten luck the past few seasons and the 2024 NFL campaign is no different as the team sits at 2-7 during their Week 10 bye and faces another lost year and missed opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl.

The Browns got off to a shaky start to the year with Deshaun Watson and things only got worse after the offensive line suffered multiple injuries.

Watson himself wasn’t immune to the injury bug as he tore his Achilles and is slated to miss the remainder of the regular season and potentially the beginning of the 2025 NFL season.

Meanwhile, former Browns players across the league have found success and are competing for playoff berths.

Two noteworthy names are Baker Mayfield and Kareem Hunt who are in the midst of strong seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

Mayfield and Hunt had their moments in Cleveland and Josh Cribbs questioned the franchise for letting them go via The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs.

“I think this whole room was against letting go of Kareem Hunt,” Cribbs said. “”I’m happy for him, I was happy for Baker Mayfield is that wrong for me to be happy for these guys?”

Have you been watching and cheering for the former Browns having success this year like Kareem Hunt? "I'm happy for him, I was happy for Baker Mayfield is that wrong for me to be happy for these guys?" –@JoshCribbs16 Presented by @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/kjVrmqHuAw — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) November 10, 2024

Mayfield looked out of his depth during his tenure with the Browns while Hunt never got a chance to shine playing behind Nick Chubb.

Both players have found new life with their current teams, while Cleveland will have to reckon with the reality that they may need to hit reset on their roster soon.

NEXT:

Browns Legend Says The Team Needs To Face A Harsh Reality