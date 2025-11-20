Chad Johnson Offers Simple Tip For Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders finally made his NFL debut on Sunday when he relieved Dillon Gabriel for the second half of the Baltimore Ravens game after Gabriel suffered a concussion. The excitement wore off quickly as Sanders completed just four of his 16 passes and threw a pick en route to leading his Browns to a scoreless second half and a 23-16 loss.

With Gabriel still dealing with the concussion, Sanders will make his first career start on Sunday when the Browns head west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. The hope is that he’ll look better with more time to prepare, and former star receiver Chad Johnson had some advice that could help the rookie out.

The NFL’s official X account shared that Sanders is officially the Week 12 starter against the Raiders. Johnson responded by telling Sanders to feed his No.1 target.

“Throw it to my dawg [Jerry Jeudy],” Johnson posted on X.

Sanders, Jeudy Aim To Spark Passing Attack

Sanders raised a few eyebrows in his press conference after the Ravens game when he alluded to the fact that the pass he threw to Jeudy in the game was the first time he had thrown him a pass all year. Cleveland’s coaching staff has gotten some criticism for not giving Sanders any reps with the first team all year, but that will change this week.

Jeudy is far and away this team’s No. 1 option in the passing game, but he has taken a major step back in his production compared to last season. He has just 31 catches for 356 yards and one touchdown this season and has caught fewer than 50 percent of his targets in every game since Week 1.

Sanders would be wise to lean on him, as these two can help each other tremendously and get the offense going.

NEXT:

Browns Linked To Former Saints First-Round WR