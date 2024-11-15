Jameis Winston Is Being Praised For His Kind Gesture

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been uninspiring in his three years as this team’s franchise quarterback and has consistently fallen short of expectations and failed to live up to his historically large and fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

Fans obviously have been frustrated with his lack of production on the field, which has only added fuel to the fire for fans who have taken issue with him due to his well-documented off-field issues, but new quarterback Jameis Winston has been anything but disappointing in the locker room and off the field.

Winston recently made headlines as Browns fan Jake Brickman shared a clip on X of hospitalized Browns fan, Jonny, showing off the care package he received from Winston, which included a ton of shirts and other team merchandise.

A HUGE shoutout to @Jaboowins @JustWinMGMT for hooking Jonny up with the gear! It truly made his world and it’s lifted up a lot of spirits! Unwavering Faith! Thank you so much! #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/ckjgJGN4bO — Brick (@JakeBrickman14) November 13, 2024

There’s a reason why Winston quickly wins over every fanbase he plays for, and it’s not only because of his infamous locker room speeches and positive attitude but because of heartwarming gestures like this.

It’s the kind of gesture that would have gone unnoticed if it wasn’t shared on social media, and Jameis clearly didn’t do this to generate any sort of clout or positive sentiment.

He was just trying to put a smile on the face of a Browns fan going through a difficult time, which is exactly why this fanbase has already grown so fond of him.

Winston will lead his team into battle with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday coming off a bye week, and hopefully, the added rest will help the Browns get back into the win column.

