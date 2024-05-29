PFF Makes Interesting Choice For Browns Bounce-Back Player

As any Browns fan can attest to, multiple Cleveland athletes suffered serious injuries during the 2023 NFL season.

Picking a potential bounce-back player for the 2024 regular season from this large list would be an arduous task for any analyst.

PFF jumped into the debate and made a choice – an interesting one, to say the least.

In an article detailing all 32 teams’ potential bounce-back players this season, PFF chose Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin for this distinction.

PFF made the call for Conklin as his replacements – Dawand Jones and James Hudson III – were not at the same skill level as the Pro Bowl tackle.

Conklin was among the NFL’s best right tackles from 2019 until 2021, allowing just nine sacks during the 2,549 snaps he played.

PFF noted that Conklin’s health would be a key to the upcoming season as the unit will be protecting multiple athletes who also return to action after significant injuries last year.

The 29-year-old tackle has played in 94 career contests since the Tennessee Titans drafted him in 2016 with the No. 8 overall pick.

Conklin is a two-time First-team AP All-Pro selection, earning that honor after the 2016 and 2020 seasons.

In 2021, Conklin was a part of the line that helped the Browns average 5.09 yards per attempt, the highest team average for Cleveland since 1966.

The athlete started his collegiate career at Michigan State as a preferred walk-on before earning his starting position with the Spartans.

Several Browns athletes suffered serious or season-ending injuries during the 2023 regular season, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, running back Nick Chubb, and offensive linemen Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jones.

