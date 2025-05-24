Charles Woodson Reveals Which QB Will Likely Start For Browns

Four healthy options sit in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room heading into the season, each bringing different strengths to the table.

Joe Flacco leads the group with his veteran presence and proven track record.

Kenny Pickett arrives with first-round credentials but questions about consistency.

Meanwhile, rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders represent the franchise’s potential future under center.

Newly added part-owner Charles Woodson recently shared his perspective on who should claim the starting role when the season begins.

The former NFL defensive back didn’t shy away from offering his assessment during a recent interview with CBS Sports.

“I suspect that Joe Flacco just because he has that experience. I would expect that – Day 1, he would probably be the guy,” Woodson said.

Woodson sees the veteran quarterback as the logical choice to open the campaign, though he acknowledged the fluid nature of the situation.

The former safety emphasized that experience carries significant weight in a crowded quarterback room.

With limited practice repetitions available, every signal-caller faces immediate pressure to prove their worth during organized team activities and training camp.

Woodson made clear that this competition won’t be decided by draft pedigree or potential alone.

Production during crucial practice moments will ultimately determine the depth chart heading into Week 1.

The logic behind favoring Flacco becomes clearer when examining the alternatives.

Pickett’s NFL journey has featured inconsistent results across multiple stops.

Throwing either rookie into immediate action behind an uncertain offensive line could hinder their development rather than accelerate it.

Flacco’s steady presence offers the Browns a chance to stabilize their offense early while allowing Sanders and Gabriel time to develop properly.

