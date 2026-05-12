NFL Insider Believes Browns Rookie Could Be Something Special

If sixth-round quarterback Taylen Green winds up starting a game for the Cleveland Browns this season, it would mean one of two things, at very different ends of the spectrum. Either the Browns’ QB plans have completely imploded, due to injuries, poor performance, or both, or Green has lived up to his impressive physical gifts more quickly than anyone could have possibly thought and has earned significant playing time.

A much more likely scenario is that the No. 182 overall pick from the 2026 NFL Draft gets some spot duty as a gadget player, either in red zone or short-yardage situations, or maybe even as a trick weapon on special teams. At 6-foot-6, 227 pounds, with impressive speed and arm strength, Green may someday develop into an intriguing NFL starter.

NFL insider Mike Florio recently said that the Browns’ rookie has “unlimited potential,” and it is up to the team to help him reach it.

“A year after the Browns used a fifth-round pick on quarterback Shedeur Sanders, they took a sixth-round flier on quarterback Taylen Green. Green is undeniably a high-level physical talent. The first order of business in Cleveland is to get to work on his fundamentals as a passer. Still, Green has unlimited potential. If Monken and the Browns can polish up those various fundamental skills, Green could become a dangerous weapon for the Browns,” Florio wrote.

Green also seems to have unlimited confidence. During the Browns’ recent rookie minicamp, he compared his ceiling to NFL MVPs Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. However, he also seemed to have some humility when discussing his upcoming status in the Browns’ quarterback room.

Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel will take part in an open competition for the starting job, but head coach Todd Monken will also have to decide on who the backup and QB3 should be. If Green shows enough with his play, he could wind up with a spot on the 53-man roster rather than spending the entire season on the practice squad.

Green showed big-play potential in his final two college seasons at Arkansas, but he also had too many interceptions, fumbles and sacks. If he can remove that downside from his game and improve his technique to maximize his upside, the Browns may have found a late-round steal, despite some skepticism over his timeline.

It will be interesting to see how much playing time Green gets with the Browns this season, and which of the returning QBs is sidelined because of it.

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