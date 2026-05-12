Former Browns Player Lands New Coaching Role

Some players love the game so much that they find it difficult to completely walk away from it when they stop competing. They look for other opportunities within the sport and try to contribute where they can.

Many wind up going into coaching, even though they know they have to work their way up all over again. Former Cleveland Browns triple-threat Demetric Felton is about to start that path under head coach Todd Monken.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the former Browns player is returning in a new coaching role, serving as an offensive skill development analyst.

“Browns hired former NFL running back-receiver Demetric Felton Jr. as an offensive skill development analyst,” Wilson wrote on X.

#Browns hired former #NFL running back-receiver Demetric Felton Jr. as an offensive skill development analyst — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 11, 2026

Felton was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was primarily a running back when he was selected, but he also played wide receiver and returned kicks. That varied experience could help him in this role under first-time Browns coordinator Travis Switzer, as he will be able to analyze players at multiple positions in trying to help them improve.

Felton played 16 games as an NFL rookie, posting 18 receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns. He also had seven rushing attempts for 24 yards, 32 punt returns for 227 yards, and nine kickoff returns for 172 yards.

In 2022, his production fell off as he appeared in just eight games. He was let go by Cleveland in the final round of cuts leading into the 2023 season.

Felton later joined the practice squads of the Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, and Indianapolis Colts. He spent last year with the Washington Commanders, but was let go before the season, having never played in another NFL game.

His time with the Browns and his unique skill set could be compared to 2026 first-round draft pick KC Concepcion, who added rushing attempts and punt returns to his pass-catching ability while in college. Perhaps he and Felton will be working together to bring all of those talents into Concepcion’s NFL duties.

As a relatively young coach of 27 years old, Felton should also be able to relate to many more of the Browns’ emerging collection of offensive skill players.

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What Kirk Herbstreit Said About Todd Monken Will Excite Browns Fans