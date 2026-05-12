What Kirk Herbstreit Said About Todd Monken Will Excite Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns are going to look a lot different in 2026 than they did in 2025. A lot of that change has to do with their significant roster changeover, as this front office has prioritized a complete revamp of their offensive line and skill position players.

With Kevin Stefanski gone, fans also have an opportunity to see what this system looks like under Todd Monken. There’s particular interest in how the offense is going to run, considering that Monken is viewed as an offensive guru.

He had great success in Baltimore with Lamar Jackson, and the hope is that he’ll continue that momentum with the Browns’ QB1, whoever that might be when the season started. Kirk Herbstreit recently appeared on a segment of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, where he echoed these sentiments and gave his full support for Monken being the guy moving forward.

“I’m a huge Monken fan. I’ve known him for a long, long time. I love him because he gets a little edgy. A lot of times, he’s just been in the film room, kind of like a mad scientist, not having to deal with the media as much,” Herbstreit said.

Not only does Herbstreit believe Monken is a great coach, but he’s under the impression that he’s the right person and has the right attitude to bring this team in a positive direction. Monken is a bit unconventional in that he doesn’t love talking to the media, but that could be a good change of pace.

The Browns have been in the media a lot over the years, mainly due to some issues they’ve had across the board, but if Monken is selective of what he says and who he says it to, that could improve their standing in the public eye. Plus, there hasn’t been much positivity to write home about outside of the defense, so any opportunities for the Browns to be viewed in a better light could go a long way.

This team has been among the league’s worst lately when it comes to offensive efficiency, so it will be interesting to see how they respond to a new coaching staff and if Monken can turn this ship around.

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Analyst Reveals Reason To Be Excited About Browns' Offense