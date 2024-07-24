Browns Nation

Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Charley Hughlett Shares His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

By
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Charley Hughlett of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the NFL International Series match between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium on October 29, 2017 in London, England.
(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

 

Browns long snapper Charley Hughlett is entering his 10th NFL season, a professional career he has spent entirely with the AFC North organization.

After making two playoff appearances in his first nine years, Hughlett believes that this season could be a special one for the Browns, especially now that the Browns have a healthy Deshaun Watson back in the fold.

The “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” shared on Twitter an interview analyst Tyvis Powell conducted with the long snapper, and Hughlett shared his thoughts on the Browns’ potential with their top quarterback fully recovered from the season-ending injury he suffered last year.

“Really to build off some of the things he was doing last year, we know the sky is the limit when he’s at his best,” Hughlett said.

Hughlett was effusive with praise for Watson, telling Powell that Watson was the unquestioned leader of the team, and the Browns would “go as he goes.”

The veteran long snapper praised Watson’s talent and added that he was “very excited” for the 2024 regular season.

During the offseason, Watson was limited to throwing every other day while he recovered from surgery to repair his throwing shoulder.

Before the training camp, Watson confirmed that he would be fully ready for the team’s preseason activities, lifting the restrictions his doctors placed on his practice regime earlier this year.

Hughlett has been with the Browns since 2015, coming to the organization after he bounced around the NFL on practice squads for three years.

The 6-foot-4, 248-pound long snapper has played in 147 games for the Browns over the past nine seasons, recording 25 tackles in his special teams role.

Browns Nation