Juan Thornhill Has A Message For Browns Fans

While a handful of NFL teams started training camp before this week, the Cleveland Browns were among several teams that reported to training camp on Tuesday.

Before the team departed for The Greenbrier on Thursday, Cleveland players reported to Berea for a light practice to prepare for the 2024 regular season.

One veteran – safety Juan Thornhill – came to the team’s headquarters with something on his mind, and the Browns’ official Twitter account delivered his message to Browns fans.

Thornhill, a second-round draft pick in 2019 out of the University of Virginia, spent his first four pro seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before signing with the Browns as a free agent last March.

In 2023, his first season with the team, he was limited to 11 games due to injury, but he managed to post 54 total tackles (41 solo) and two quarterback hits.

Of course, injuries are what derailed a very promising 2023 season for the Browns.

Star running back Nick Chubb blew out his knee in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, resulting in a torn MCL and an injured ACL, and he’s expected to start training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, and in two seasons in Cleveland, he has greatly underperformed compared to the high level he played at previously while with the Houston Texans.

Still, Cleveland somehow managed to finish 11-6 and make the playoffs last season, and if they have better luck on the injury front this time around, they may be able to do some damage in the playoffs this January.

NEXT:

Amari Cooper Agrees To Re-Structured Contract For 2024