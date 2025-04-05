Browns Nation

Saturday, April 5, 2025
Chris Broussard Urges Browns To Avoid Rumored QB

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt)

 

The Cleveland Browns are one of a handful of NFL franchises that are still searching for a starting quarterback in 2025.

Their options to fill that role are dwindling.

Cleveland has frequently been linked to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, and analysts believe both the player and his current franchise are motivated to find him another home soon.

For Chris Broussard, Cousins is not a short- or long-term answer for the Browns.

While Broussard admitted Cousins would be an upgrade over Kenny Pickett, the analyst urged the Browns to avoid putting their eggs in the veteran’s basket for 2025.

“With all due respect to Kirk Cousins, who’s had a nice career, when has a team ever been a contender with Kirk Cousins, even when he was at his best?” Broussard said.

Broussard pointed to Cousin’s poor postseason mark, revealing that the veteran is just 1-3 in the playoffs during his career.

The analyst added that his best season was 2022, a year Cousins led the Vikings to a 13-4 mark.

That season, Broussard noted that Minnesota was upset by the New York Giants with Daniel Jones under center.

Still, Broussard acknowledged that Cousins would be an upgrade for the Browns in their current situation.

Cousins is a four-time Pro Bowler, and he’s 83-74-2 in his career with three different franchises.

Last season, Cousins was 7-7 before the Falcons replaced him with then-rookie Michael Penix Jr. for the final regular-season games.

Browns Nation