Chris Simms Predicts Brutal Struggle For Browns On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns have a tough matchup at New England on Sunday and will be looking to put together their first two-game winning streak since late 2023 on the heels of a 31-6 beating of the Miami Dolphins.

The Pats are on a four-game winning streak of their own and have completely turned around the trajectory of their franchise behind new head coach Mike Vrabel and exciting young quarterback Drake Maye, and few believe the Browns have a shot at beating this up-and-coming AFC contender.

Analyst Chris Simms recently predicted that this game is going to be a “slow beatdown” for Cleveland.

“I don’t think there’s any f****** way that the Cleveland Browns offense can move the ball on the Patriots defense. They know Cleveland won’t be able to run the ball on them. Slow beatdown here. Real careful beatdown, 24-9 Patriots,” said Simms.

The Pats have held six of their seven opponents to 21 points or fewer, while the Browns just scored more than 17 for the first time all season last week.

This will be Gabriel’s third start, and while he hasn’t set the world on fire just yet, he has taken care of the ball while allowing Quinshon Judkins to feast out of the backfield.

Drake Maye has been exceptional so far, and if the Browns are going to have a chance, they have to make a dent in his 75-percent completion percentage and find ways to get him out of the incredible rhythm he has been in.

A slow beatdown wouldn’t shock anybody, but maybe…just maybe…the Browns have a few tricks up their sleeve.

