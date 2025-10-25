Jerry Jeudy’s Odds Of Being Traded Raises Eyebrows

The Cleveland Browns haven’t gotten what they’ve needed from their WR1 this season, as Jerry Jeudy has been one of the most disappointing players in the league.

The veteran has struggled with drops, and he has admittedly not been playing at a high level.

With that in mind, some people think he could be on the move.

Kalshi Sports is giving Jeudy a 17 percent chance of being traded before the upcoming NFL deadline.

Are there any scenarios where you could see the #Browns trading WR Jerry Jeudy?👀 pic.twitter.com/0ZU9Lg8J1e — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) October 22, 2025

That makes it sound like he’s not going anywhere, but things can change quickly with deals expected to be made around the league prior to the Nov. 4 deadline.

The Browns may be better off keeping him rather than parting with him, given that his trade value likely isn’t very high right now.

Also, as much as he’s struggled this season, he might still be the best option on their roster.

Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Bond has shown flashes of strong play, and he should be getting more involved in the weeks ahead, but other than tight ends Harold Fannin Jr. and David Njoku, there’s not much to work with in the passing game.

If anything, the Browns should be looking to add talent at wide receiver.

There have been some rumors about their interest in trading for New York Jets star Garrett Wilson.

But given the massive contract extension he signed with New York this offseason, that might be a difficult and expensive trade to make.

Whatever the case, one thing’s for sure: Jeudy has to step up, for the Browns or wherever he goes.

