Chris Simms Predicts Winner Of Browns-Titans Game

The 3-9 Cleveland Browns have an opportunity to put last week’s brutal 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers behind them with a tasty matchup against the 1-11 Tennessee Titans in Week 14. It’s not exactly a matchup of AFC powerhouses, but it’s an opportunity for the Browns to show more signs of life in what has largely been a lifeless season.

A fun subplot to monitor will be the two rookie quarterbacks squaring off for the first time as Shedeur Sanders continues to maintain the starting job for Cleveland and will oppose first overall pick Cam Ward on Sunday.

It will be fun to see what each is capable of, but analyst Chris Simms recently shared what he’s looking for in this game.

Simms stopped by Pro Football Talk on NBC Sports recently to discuss his expectations for the Browns/Titans matchup.

He believes the Browns should have no issue with Tennessee.

“I’m going with the Browns, you know that. Cleveland at home, that defense. The Titans’ offense – disaster. Cam Ward still is going to fire the ball down the football field too, which I don’t think is going to be a good thing against Cleveland,” Simms said.

Simms also pointed out that Tennessee’s defense will likely be able to do some damage to the Browns’ offense, citing Sanders’ inexperience, but ultimately believes the Browns should have little issue handling the Titans by a score of 16-9.

Saying Tennessee has a good defense is a bit of a stretch, and it’s unclear why Simms was so adamant about that point, as the Titans rank 29th in the league with 27.3 points per game allowed. They have held just one opponent under 20 points all year, and the defense only has ten takeaways.

It’s a perfect opportunity for the Browns to pick up a momentum-building win and build up some morale for the stretch run.

A 16-9 win wouldn’t exactly do that, but when you’re 3-9, you’ll take any win however you can get it.

NEXT:

5 Browns Players Ruled Out For Titans Game