Friday, February 28, 2025
Chris Simms Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Browns’ Record In 2024

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Bleacher Ball)

 

The Cleveland Browns went from making the playoffs to winning just three games.

That kind of turnaround usually happens after a team blows up the roster and starts rebuilding.

That wasn’t the case in Cleveland last season, which is why some people think this roster isn’t as bad as the record showed.

Notably, Chris Simms seems to be a part of that group.

Talking at the NFL Scouting Combine, the renowned analyst admitted that the Browns had a much better roster than most three-win teams.

“It is better but there’s also the aspect of is it coming to the end of it’s lifeline and do we need to start switching it over?” Simms said.

Simms also talked about Myles Garrett and his trade request, and he acknowledged that the team should only consider trading him if they get an elite trade package in return.

Terrible quarterback play aside, the Browns shouldn’t have been a bottom-feeding team last season, and they could be just a couple of tweaks away from being a playoff-caliber team.

Of course, one can only wonder if that will be sustainable with an aging and pricey roster, which is why it might be better to pull the plug on this team and start back from scratch.

Browns Nation