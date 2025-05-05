Chris Simms Reveals What He Likes About Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns had perhaps the most interesting 2025 NFL Draft of any team after trading down from the No. 2 overall pick and passing on Travis Hunter before eventually selecting a pair of high-profile quarterbacks in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

While Sanders was projected to be a top-5 pick before falling to the fifth round, Gabriel was surprisingly taken in the third round after he was projected to be a Day 3 pick.

Gabriel has been an afterthought since the draft, but Chris Simms recently revealed what he likes about the Oregon product.

“I’ve talked about his arm, it’s pretty damn strong. He’s got a quick release. He’s a good athlete. I do think they’ll push each other there and you’ll have a real duel between the two rookies there in Cleveland,” Simms said.

Simms also highlighted the obvious shortcomings when it comes to Gabriel, most notably his size, as there aren’t many successful quarterbacks under 6 foot tall.

Though he wasn’t anyone’s top QB prospect, his college production was undeniable as he threw 155 touchdown passes across three programs with just 32 interceptions.

He also showed the ability to make plays with his legs, running for 33 touchdowns.

The Browns’ quarterback job looks to be wide open, and many have already crowned Sanders as the star of the group, but he will be handed nothing despite his high profile.

Everything will be earned, and Gabriel shouldn’t be the forgotten man even if he doesn’t have a clear path to being the starter.

He was drafted for a reason, and he’ll be given every chance to prove himself in this wide-open QB competition.

