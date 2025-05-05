Eric Metcalf Reveals Honest Thoughts About Shedeur Sanders

The 2025 NFL Draft provided lots of excitement and drama when it was happening, and there has been much discourse surrounding the event after the fact.

Several teams made unexpected moves and picks that caused many questions, but the biggest talking point has still been Shedeur Sanders’ dropoff.

Sanders was expected to be a first-round pick at one point during the pre-draft process, but ended up sliding to the fifth round, when the Cleveland Browns finally traded up for him.

There has been a lot of speculation as to why Sanders fell so far, with many analysts indicating that he didn’t exactly show the most maturity with all the teams that he met with, and there were rumors that he tanked some interviews.

Former Browns star Eric Metcalf talked about this in a recent video shared by TMZ Sports, believing that Sanders’ talent is there despite his overall draft position.

“All of the scouts, all of the teams said that he was accurate, he could throw the ball … everything you wanted from a quarterback,” Metcalf said. “And for him to not get drafted in the first, second or third round is kinda a slap in his face and we all know what it was about.”

Sanders might have fallen to the fifth round, which happened for a reason, but Metcalf thinks that he could compete for the Browns’ starting spot, indicating that he’s in a strong position to give it everything he’s got moving forward.

The Browns now have five quarterbacks on their roster, four of whom should be healthy and ready to fight for the role of QB1.

Sanders will have to compete with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, and Joe Flacco, which could provide a lot of excitement for fans in training camp and during preseason games.

