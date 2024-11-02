Chris Simms Reveals What He Saw From Jameis Winston Last Sunday

Jameis Winston has injected fresh energy into the Cleveland Browns’ offense, delivering a stunning victory against the Baltimore Ravens in his first start since Week 3 of the 2022 season.

With Deshaun Watson sidelined for the season due to a torn right Achilles tendon, Winston stepped up with 334 passing yards and three touchdowns, including a decisive score in the final minute.

His performance showcased the classic Winston style: bold, risky passes that kept everyone on edge, paired with spontaneous remarks that ignited his teammates.

The impressive showing caught the attention of former NFL player and current analyst Chris Simms, who shared his candid thoughts on his podcast.

“The offense looked totally different, which just tells you Deshaun Watson was holding them back in every way possible,” Simms said.

Simms pointed out how the offense opened up with Winston under center, highlighting his superior throwing ability and decision-making compared to Watson.

While acknowledging the upcoming challenge against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9, Simms remained optimistic about Winston’s continued success.

Both teams share similar approaches, using aggressive defenses to bring pressure and offenses built on establishing the run before taking deep shots.

Simms sees Cleveland holding the edge in this matchup.

“The reason I’m going to take Cleveland is really just because I feel like they got a few more weapons on offense. I like their offensive system a little bit more than the Chargers’,” he said.

He predicted a 24-17 Browns victory in what promises to be an intriguing battle.

The Browns’ unexpected resurgence under Winston has added an interesting twist to their season, leaving fans and analysts eager to see if they can maintain the momentum and make a late-season run at a playoff berth.

NEXT:

Browns Defense Has An Impressive Stat This Season