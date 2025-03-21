Chris Simms Says Browns’ QB Situation Is A ‘Disaster’

Since the Browns’ franchise was reborn in 1999, Cleveland has infamously struggled with one position year after year.

The Browns’ quarterback struggles have been well documented, and jerseys displaying the names of the 40 players who have started at the position over the past 26 years have become internet famous.

This year isn’t looking promising for Cleveland so far, either.

With fourth-year player Kenny Pickett serving as the organization’s only healthy option heading into the preseason, analysts are wondering out loud what the Browns’ plan will be for this year.

Analyst Chris Simms took that conversation a step further in his recent comments, suggesting the Browns have an overwhelming issue the team has failed to adequately address.

“The quarterback situation, of course, is a disaster. It feels like right now they’re going to go quarterback by committee almost. Let’s just get two or three guys who are just kind of good and see how it goes,” Simms

Simms pointed to one quarterback rumored to be on the Browns’ radar as another experienced veteran who hasn’t had sustained success in the NFL.

He even tongue-in-cheek questioned if Cleveland’s quarterback plan was revealed to defensive end Myles Garrett to get him to sign an extension one month after publicly requesting a trade away from the franchise.

“What I want to say jokingly, is this the plan they told Myles Garrett that got him to sign? They were like, ‘Hey, Kenny Pickett, Carson Wentz, Super Bowl,'” Simms said.

Simms suggested that Cleveland’s current plan would be to give each quarterback it signs an opportunity, then replace one “kind of above average” player with another signal-caller after he struggles.

